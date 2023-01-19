Instagram launches “Quiet Mode” feature

CNN—Instagram is rolling out a few new features, one is called Quiet Mode which is meant to help users focus and set boundaries with friends and followers on the social media platform.

When the feature is turned on, notifications will be paused and the profile’s activity status will say “in quiet mode.”

If someone sends the user a direct message, Instagram will send an auto-reply telling the sender “Quiet Mode” is activated.

The feature is available to all users.