Is Green Energy Really Green?

You may hear a lot of folks who oppose green energy (wind, solar, etc.) make the argument that this type of energy is NOT green. That is, renewable energy requires chemical batteries for use when driving electric cars or storing energy to use when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining. The argument is that in order to manufacturer these batteries, we’ll need to mine lots of metals from the earth, and that this mining is very harmful to the environment. Some folks even argue that mining these metals will be worse for the environment than what we’re doing now by mining all the oil, gas, and coal that we need in our current economy. Well the answers is simply this. Yes, mining metals from the earth is harmful. But the impact will be significantly less harmful than what we’re doing now. The amount of metal that we will need to mine from the earth for use in renewable energy is minuscule compared to what we are doing now. You can read all about it here. https://hannahritchie.substack.com/p/mining-low-carbon-vs-fossil You can also see it represented graphically below.