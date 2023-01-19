Midlands Pup-Shots! January 19

Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
I was abandoned when my owner lost their home.
2/16
CHARLI
Elloree
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Smart
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
3/16
CHARMIN
Elloree
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Funny, Quiet, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
4/16
CHEDDAR
Elloree
Friendly, Affectionate, Smart, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with cats, dogs, children
5/16
CHILI
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This cutie boy is Chili, an 11 week old mixed breed puppy who is looking for his forever home!
6/16
CHLOE
Elloree
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
7/16
HAZEL
Columbia
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $500
For more information, please email us at rescueme@srgdrr.org
8/16
JAX
9/16
KOBY
Elloree
Friendly, Loyal, Smart, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Quiet
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
10/16
LUKE
Holly Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $500
The litter was dumped at a church playground with no food, water or shelter.
11/16
OREO
Ladson
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Adoption fee $365
Oreo is a male Shih Tzu around 8-9 years old.
12/16
SALA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good in a home with other dogs
Sola is a 10 year old yellow lab, with so much spunk left in her!
13/16
STAR
Ladson
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without children
Adoption fee $240
Star is a 10-year old female Chihuahua.
14/16
THANOS
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
I'm a young guy who was surrendered to the shelter with no explanation.
15/16
TP
Elloree
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Quiet
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
16/16
TRACE
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I am approximately 8 years old and currently weigh 14 lbs (though I'm a tad "thick").
Help a Midlands Pup in need find a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!