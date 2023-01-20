Alex Murdaugh trial begins Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

Beginning Monday, former Attorney Alex Murdaugh will be tried for the deaths of his wife Maggie Murdaugh and his son Paul Murdaugh.

In June 2021 Murdaugh called 911 saying he found the bodies of his wife and son.

The ensuing investigations reopened two additional death investigations, nearly 100 financial charges against Murdaugh related to his law practice, and a botched suicide attempt when investigators say he paid a man to shoot him.

ABC Columbia will be at the Colleton County Courthouse beginning with jury selection Monday until a verdict is reached.