Investiture ceremony held for USC President

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina has officially entered a new era of leadership.

Friday the university held an investiture ceremony for new President Michael Amiridis at the Koger center.

In his speech, Amiridis outlined his vision for the university and highlighted the role of higher education in finding novel solutions to local and global challenges.

Dr. Amiridis was officially named the university’s 30th president back in January of 2022. He began his official duties in July.

The investiture ceremony is a way to publicly signify the universities change in leadership.