Looking for a job? Netflix is hiring a flight attendant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Netflix is willing to pay a new flight attendant to work on one of its private jets up to $385,000!

The video streaming giant says the right candidate should be flexible and willing to take on extra responsibilities, like maintaining the stockroom, working both domestic and international flights, weekends, holidays and extended periods of travel.

They should also be able to do the job with discretion and little direction.

Netflix hasn’t offered a specific compensation range, but it lists the overall market range of for similar positions at $60,000- $385,000.

The company says the final compensation amount will be determined by “a wide range of compensation factors.”