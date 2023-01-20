Midlands Pup-Shots! January 20

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This stunning malamute girl was found as a stray with her companion, Avril.
2/16
AVRIL
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
3/16
BOOTH
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
I was abandoned in a vehicle- eeeeeek!!!
4/16
CANDY
Columbia
Friendly, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Affectionate
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This chunky girl came to us from the local shelter after just giving birth to four beautiful puppies!
5/16
CECIL
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good in a home with other dogs
He is a senior labrador mix, probably around 8-10 years old, and just the sweetest old soul!
6/16
CLARE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered
My adoption fee of $300 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
7/16
ELISE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
Elsie is a 1-2 yr. old Rottie mix who was found as a stray.
8/16
GUMBO
Columbia
Friendly, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This goofy boy is a beagle, around 3-4 years old, and about 35lbs.
9/16
INDIA
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
I was abandoned in an apartment and have found the shelter to be a little bit scary.
10/16
JULIUS
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
I came in with an injured shoulder but am doing great now!
11/16
KACHOW
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
I am a very sweet boy, that loves to chew on hard bones and tough squeak toys.
12/16
MOONE
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
As a stray we are still getting to know this shy but sweet gal!
13/16
PAULLETTE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Poor Paullette was dumped at our rescue in the middle of the night!
14/16
SEVEN
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Seven was found as a stray with an imbedded collar wrapped around his neck, and very skinny!
15/16
SOLAR
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
We pulled this lovely gal from the local shelter, and promised her that the rest of her life, would be the best of her life.
16/16
ZELDA
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
I was abandoned in a vehicle- eeeeeek!!!
