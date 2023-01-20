Netflix CEO stepping down

The man who helped create Netflix is giving up his role as Chief Executive Officer.

Reed Hastings announced the change Thursday and says a succession plan has been in the works. Hastings will stay on as Chairman.

Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters will serve as CO-CEO’s. Hastings founded Netflix in 1997 and changed the way people watch movies and shows at home.

First with its DVD mail business and later with its streaming service.

Netflix had a tough year last year. It lost subscribers and later introduced a lower priced ad-supported tier for the first time in its history.

Those changes appear to be paying off. Netflix announced Thursday it added more than seven and a half million subscribers during the last three months of 2022, well ahead of projections.