Richland County deputy injured, woman charged in collision

RICHLAND COUUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Richland County deputy hospitalized after a collision Saturday night.

The collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Pine Road and Farrow Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say Deputy Kameron Locklear was rushed to the hospital with an injury to her arm. The driver at fault, Gabrielle Wilson, has been charged with driving under the influence and driving under suspension. Wilson was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputy Locklear has been released from the hospital and is recovering. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.