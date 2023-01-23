Delta, United Airlines bring back sundae cart offerings

After being put on the shelf during the pandemic, tasty treats are on the way back for premium fliers of two major airlines.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—After being put on the shelf during the pandemic, tasty treats are on the way back for premium fliers of two major airlines.

Delta and United say desserts are returning for customers of the carriers’ highest level of service. United Airlines’ sundae cart will again roll down the aisle for its Polaris Business Class during long international flights.

At the moment, the ice cream cart is available on some flights out of San Francisco, with expanded service next month.

Delta Airlines returns its dessert cart, to include ice cream, cake, cheese and fruit.

The airline industry scaled back in-flight offerings during the worst of the pandemic.

Since then, domestic travel has surged, but there’s been a lag in passenger volume for international flying.