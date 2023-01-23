Large-Scale Battery Storage is Getting a Whole Lot Cheaper

As you may know, one of the big issues with renewable energy is storage. That is, how do you get electricity when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing? The answer is batteries that get charged up when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing. There are all kinds of batteries and the technology continues to evolve. As part of that, there is some very good news coming out of some research that started at MIT. Iron-Air batteries are roughly 10 times cheaper than Lithium-Ion batteries. These new batteries are being deployed for large grid-sized applications. You can read more about it here: https://www.autoevolution.com/news/iron-air-batteries-10-times-cheaper-than-li-ion-will-start-mass-production-in-2024-208539.html#