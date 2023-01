Natty Light beer given retro makeover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Cans of Natty Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover.

The look mirrors the natural light can design from 1979.

It’s part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is popular amongst college-aged people.

No word yet on when the new look will be unveiled nationwide.