Tinder considering new $500 subscription tier

How much would you pay to use a dating app?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— How much would you pay to use a dating app? Tinder is considering a $500 per month membership level.

Right now, there’s no word on what additional features would be included.

Another app owned by the same parent company, Match Group, called Hinge, is also unveiling a pricey membership of their own.

For it’s “highly motivated daters,” there’s a tier of $50 to $60 a month up from it’s current $35 version.

Benefits on that app would include subscribers “likes” seen faster by other users, along with better profile recommendations.

The new Hinge offering is expected during the first quarter of the year.