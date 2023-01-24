2024 4-star TE Michael Smith commits to South Carolina

Michael Smith, a four-star tight end, announced his commitment to South Carolina football on Monday.

The Calvary Day School product out of Savannah, GA is the No. 6-ranked tight end in the class of 2024, according to 247 Sports.

During his junior year, Smith caught 24 passes for 601 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4 tight end amassed 30 offers, including Alabama and Ohio State.

Smith’s announcement coming days after Kam Pringle, the top offensive lineman in the class of ’24, made his commitment to the Gamecocks.

Smith is the third four-star commit of Shane Beamer’s ’24 class.