Fairfield authorities arrest three juveniles after vehicle shooting

Fairfield County deputies arrested three juveniles accused of shooting at a car earlier this month.

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Fairfield County deputies arrested three juveniles accused of shooting at a car earlier this month.

Investigators say on Jan. 2 the three suspects shot at a vehicle that was traveling by on Columbia Road when stray bullets hit a nearby home.

No injuries were reported. Deputies say the shooting was not random as the suspects targeted the vehicle.

They all face multiple charges that will be handled in family court.