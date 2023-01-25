Governor to deliver 2023 State of the State Address tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his 2023 State of the State Address tonight.

Every year the Governor touts the state’s successes and plans for the year ahead to the General Assembly and the people of South Carolina.

His speech is set to begin at the State House at 7 p.m.

