Race Teaching Bill passes subcommittee at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A House Education Subcommittee passed a bill Tuesday that limits teachings on race in public schools.

The South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act would ban teaching that an individual is inherently “privileged, racist, sexist or oppressive.”

The Bill would require school district website include a list of approved textbooks and provide a way for parents to challenge any materials that violate the guidelines.