South Carolina Historical Society announces 2023 Winter Lecture Series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Historical Society announced its 2023 Winter Lecture Series from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21.

The SCHS Winter Lecture Series features fascinating lectures from accredited professors, historians, and authors from across South Carolina.

The theme is “The Rising Tide of Resistance,” which will highlight the American Revolution.

All lectures will be conducted through Zoom at 6 p.m. on select dates and tickets are $10 per event.

To purchase tickets, visit schistory.org or contact Hannah Mooney at hannah.mooney@schsonline.org or (843) 723-3225, ext. 11.