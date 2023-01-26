FDA considering yearly Covid vaccine

FDA vaccine advisers are meeting today to discuss the future of Covid vaccination in the U.S.

Currently, the U.S. offers two types of Covid vaccines, a primary series of shots followed by booster shots. However, a parade of variants has challenged the system.

While nearly 70% of Americans had their primary shots just 15% have gotten a booster.

FDA advisers are considering a shift to a once-a-year Covid shot, similar to the flu vaccine. That shot would likely cover multiple strains of the virus.

Only those with weakened immune systems would then be encouraged to get a second shot.

The advisory committee will also look at how well the current booster shots are working.

A CDC study released Wednesday found that boosters cut the risk of infection by about half and provide even higher protections against severe illness and death.