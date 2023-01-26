Five former Memphis police officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols

This afternoon five former Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– This afternoon five former Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols.

Shelby County court and jail records also indicate that Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Hale and Desmond Mills have also been charged with assault, kidnapping and other crimes.

Nichols died at the hospital three days after his arrest on Jan. 7.

The Department says the officers were fired for violating policies on excessive force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid.

Authorities plan to release video of Nichols’ arrest as early as tomorrow.