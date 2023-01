Midlands Military Matters: Graduation day at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters, it’s graduation day!

Fort Jackson held their family day and basic graduation earlier this morning on post.

As the families stood for their grads, the emotions came through as what their new soldiers have worked for in recent weeks culminated with a ceremony at Hilton Field.

The most common feeling today in parents: proud.