Daisy

Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.We are guessing there is Beagle and Foxhound in her background. Daisy weighs about 35 pounds and is about 4 years old. She prefers females but warms up to men who are patient and she is not suitable in a home with children. She needs a nice big FENCED yard because she likes to run. Daisy is good with most dogs when properly introduced. She needs a patient adopter that will take it slow and earn her trust. Maybe come out and visit her a few times to let her learn who you are, then maybe work from there. And Daisy is a doll and quite the character once you are in her circle.