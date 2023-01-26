University of South Carolina baseball team to host Fan Fest in February

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for baseball season?

The University of South Carolina baseball team has announced it will host a Fan Fest in February.

The event will take place Saturday, February 11, 2023. Fan Fest is free and open to the public, according to officials.

During the Fan Fest will there will be an intra-squad scrimmage, followed by an autograph session.

According to a release, Gates will open at 1 p.m. The intra-squad scrimmage will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Following the scrimmage, fans will get a chance to meet the 2023 squad and receive autographs on this year’s poster, say officials.

Per the University, 10 lucky fans will have the chance to enter the batter’s box and face one of the coaches for the chance to win tickets. Each fan will have three attempts to hit a ball. If the fan hits a home run, they will receive a pair of season tickets for the 2023 season. If a fan hits a ball that hits the outfield wall (either in the air or rolling), they will receive a Baseball Flex Pass. If a fan hits a fair ball that clears the infield before touching the ground, they will win a pair of tickets to a game of their choice. For the chance to participate, fans must stop at the Guest Services booth behind home plate to enter the drawing. Fans must enter their name prior to first pitch of the scrimmage (1:30 p.m.) to be eligible to participate. The competition will take place between the scrimmage and the autograph session.

According to officials, fans should park in the gravel lot located on the corner of Wheat St. and Williams St. Fans can enter Founders Park located through Gate 1 in the outfield. Drinks and light snacks will be available for purchase at the concessions stand.

The Athletics Department Clear Bag Policy will be in effect.