Antar Jeter, accused of shooting child’s mother, extradited back to SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing his child’s mother in Orangeburg last year has been extradited back to South Carolina.

Deputies say Antar Jeter was in custody in Virginia. He’s accused of shooting Crystal Jumper who was found dead at her Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators say he took their 6 year-old daughter and stole Crystal’s vehicle. The child was found safe and returned to her family.

Jeter is charged with murder. His bond was deferred to a circuit court judge during a hearing Wednesday.