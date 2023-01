Midlands Mugshots January 26

3/23

AUTRY, GREGORY ALAN

Warrant: Arrest warrant 2023A2810100056 issued by SC (44-53-375 - DRUGS / POSSESSION OF LESS THAN ONE GRAM OF METH. OR COCAINE BASE, 1ST OFFENSE); Arrest Date 01/26/2023; Bond - Cash/Surety, $5000.00; Set By Judge Drakeford;