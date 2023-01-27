Midlands Pup-Shots! January 26

3/8

Benny

Columbia, SC- Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Speak gently. He's a sweet guy but needs encouragement (never mind to get out of the shelter!) He has been scared of the other dogs here but.... did we mention he's feeling overwhelmed? There have certainly not been any signs of aggression towards the other dogs. If you already have a dog, bring your dog out for a meet 'n greet and let's see how it goes! We'll try to post updates on sweet Benny as we get to know him and he (hopefully) comes out of his shell more. Benny is currently 2 years old and weighs 62 lbs.