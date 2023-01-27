Midlands Pup-Shots! January 26

3-4 month old catahoula/pointer mix puppies. Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Blueberry and his siblings are thriving, growing bigger everyday here at the sanctuary, and would love a home to call their very own! They are energetic, goofy pups with lots of love to give. They are very friendly and fun dogs, love playing with toys and with each other, and exploring the play yards during the day! We are working with them on learning all the household manners they'll need to be perfect, active family dogs!