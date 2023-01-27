More fallout after virginia teacher shot by 6 year old student

(CNN) — New developments in the story of the six-year-old virginia student accused of shooting his teacher.

The Newport News school district ousted its superintendent in a five to one vote. The superintendents last day will be February 1, 2023.

This comes on the same day that the elementary school’s assistant principal, ebony parker, resigned. The school board’s action comes nearly three weeks after a six-year-old allegedly brought a gun to Richneck Elementary School and shot his teacher Abby Zwerner.

During a news conference Wednesday, the lawyer for the Virginia teacher said four school employees, including her client…

tried to warn school administrators that the boy had a gun.