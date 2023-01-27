Murdaugh Trial: Testimony from SLED agents

The Murdaugh trial opened on Friday with more testimony from the first responders on the night of June 7, 2021 when Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot and killed on the family's Colleton County property.

We have also heard testimony from SLED agents who were on the scene.

The state continues to call up investigators and present items for evidence. The prosecutors will also try to prove that Alex Murdaugh was present at the Islandton property when his wife and son were shot.

Alex Murdaugh claims he was not with his wife and son when they were killed and that he had not seen them after he left the family property several hours before.

The state and defense also pointed out that Alex Murdaugh did not have blood on him but both had different reasons for the lack of blood.

The prosecution believes it proves Alex Murdaugh is lying, since he told investigators on the night of June 7, 2021 that he had tried to roll his son’s body over and would have gotten blood on himself.

Murdaugh’s attorneys that the lack of blood proves that the former attorney was nowhere near his wife or son when they were shot.