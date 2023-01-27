Sam’s Club announces plans to expand nation-wide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday, Sam’s Club announced it’s plans to open 30 new clubs across the U.S.

The first one is slated to be completed in Florida in 2024.

The company points to growth in sales and a record rise in membership as the reasons for the expansion.

Sam’s Club also has plans to update and invest in its supply chain.

The company says it will launch five new supply chain fulfillment and distribution centers.

The first center is expected to open in Georgia later this year.