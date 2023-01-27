SLED charges Laurens County inmate with attempted murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—SLED agents charged 22 year-old Isaac Miller on Jan. 20 with attempted murder and carrying of a weapon by an inmate.

According to arrest warrants, Miller fashioned a towel into a weapon and used it to wrap around the detention officer’s neck.

The defendant attempted to strangle the victim while also gaining control of the officers OC spray. The incident occurred inside the detention center.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.