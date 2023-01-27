Sumter officials: Two individuals arrested for breaking and entering into vehicles

Sumter authorities arrested 21 year-old Eddie Cleve Anderson and 18 year-old Amelia Katherine Henderson on larceny charges after breaking into motor vehicles.

1/2 HENDERSON, AMELIA KATHERINE Sumter County Sheriff's Office

2/2 ANDERSON, EDDIE CLEVE Sumter County Sheriff's Office



Officials say they were arrested after admitting to breaking and entering into variously located motor vehicles between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6.

Items stolen from the vehicles include cash, prescription medications, a wallet, debit cards, and a key.

The crimes took place on Old York Rd., Shoreland Dr., Morris Way, Warwick Dr., and Avalon Dr. and involved a Toyota Corolla, Ford Edge, Toyota Tacoma, GMC Acadia, Chevrolet Malibu, Chrysler 300, GMC Canyon, and a Toyota Camry, say officials.

Henderson and Anderson were transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where they remain.

Each are being held on a $45,000 bond.