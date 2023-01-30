Chicken wings, guacamole prices down ahead of the Super Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Super Bowl is now less than two weeks away and if you’re planning to host game day snacks are generally more expensive.

Here are a couple of party food options that haven’t been affected by inflation. Chicken wings cost 20% less than last year due to a better supply.

In January 2022, a pound of wings was about $3.38. This year, the price is $2.65.

Another affordable option right now is guacamole. Avocado prices are down 20% from last year. However, beer prices are up more than 10%.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in the Super Bowl on February 12th at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.