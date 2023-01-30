Midlands Pup-Shots! January 30 1 hour ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16HONEY Rock Hill Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, cats, children Adoption fee $250 She is a 3 year old Beagle mix 2/16JOEY Irmo House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good in a home with other dogs Joey was possibly dumped in a neighborhood on Christmas Day. 3/16NOODLE Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with other dogs Adoption fee $575 4/16PAXTON Holly Hill Vaccinations up to date Good with other dogs Adoption fee $575 5/16PELLA Holly Hill Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with other dogs Adoption fee $575 6/16PENNY Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs Adoption fee $575 7/16PIERCE Holly Hill Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with other dogs Adoption fee $575 8/16PIPER Gilbert Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs, cats, children Piper is around 3-mths-old. 9/16PIPER Holly Hill Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs Adoption fee $575 10/16PONGO Holly Hill Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs Adoption fee $575 11/16SIERRA Rock Hill Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered Good in a home with other dogs, children Prefers a home without cats Adoption fee $250 She is a 2 year old spitz/shepherd mix 12/16TIGER North Augusta Friendly, Brave, Curious, Loyal, Independent, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Funny, Smart Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with other dogs ADOPTION FEE: $300. 13/16TILLY North Augusta Friendly, Brave, Curious, Affectionate, Smart, Playful, Gentle, Loyal, Independent, Funny Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with other dogs ADOPTION FEE: $300 14/16TIPPY Rock Hill House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children Prefers a home without cats Adoption fee $250 She is a 7 year old lab mix female. 15/16TONY North Augusta Friendly, Brave, Curious, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Funny, Independent, Playful, Smart Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with other dogs ADOPTION FEE: $300. 16/16TYLER North Augusta Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Funny, Independent, Curious, Brave Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs ADOPTION FEE: $300 Help find a Midlands pet in need a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com! Categories: Midlands Pup Shots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest