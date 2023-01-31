Midlands Pup Shots! January 31

Newberry
Good in a home with other dogs
Andy is about 2 years old who weighs 47 lbs..
2/16
ANNIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered
Sweet Annie is a beautiful young German shepherd found abandoned on the street.
3/16
BLADE
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
Blade was adopted a few months ago & returned because the owner was no longer able take care of him.
4/16
BRODY
Vaccinations up to date.
5/16
FYNN
Pacolet
Spayed / neutered
Good in a home with other dogs
6/16
GABBIE
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with dogs, cats
Gabbie is a lively little sprite with the most magnificent ears!
7/16
NORA
Pacolet
Spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
8/16
OREO
Lancaster
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Funny, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
He is a 2 year old heeler mix.
9/16
PRECIOUS
Monroe, NC
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
If you have room in your home and heart for this sweetheart and would like an application, please contact susan.stephens@jll.com
10/16
RALPHIE
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Ralphie is a beautiful blue brindle pittie mix puppy who is about 20 lbs at 3 months old.
11/16
RAMMY
Rock Hill
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
I’m 5 months old and am a lab mix (maybe?).
12/16
ROSIE
Charlotte, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Protective, Curious, Gentle, Athletic, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with children
Sweet Rosie is a 8 month old 30 lb Whippet mix, looking for her furever loving home.
13/16
RUSS
Pacolet
House trained
Spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without cats
14/16
TIMON
Monroe, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Brave, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs,cats, children
Timon’ is a 19-week-old sweet lab mix boy weighing in at 24lbs.
15/16
TRESTLE
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
Trestle has a helicopter tail constantly wagging.
16/16
VINCENT
Pacolet
House trained
Spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats
