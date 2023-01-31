Powerball jackpot draws for $653 million on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $653 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says this is the game’s 8th largest jackpot ever offered.

Monday night’s drawing ended with a few wins for residents across South Carolina.

In Irmo, a ticket sold at a Circle K Store won $50,000. Another $50,000 winning ticket with Double Play was sold in Conway at the 501 Mini Mart.

Odds of winning $50,000 by matching four of the first five ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

Drawings begin at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.