Banana Boat sunscreen recall expanded

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The company behind Banana Boat sunscreen have expanded an already existing recall.

According to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall now includes four batches of Banana Boat Hair and Scalp sunscreen SPF 30.

The Edgewell Personal Care Company, voluntarily added one additional batch to the original recall which was announced in July 2022.

That recall was issued after discovering that some samples on the product contained trace levels of benzene.

The company will offer reimbursement for consumers who’ve purchased the product.