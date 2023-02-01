Cayce Police: Man wanted for attempting to share obscene materials with minor

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce Police is searching for a wanted person. Authorities say on December 30, 2021 Joshua Eugene Lawson contacted a person he believed to be a teenage girl on social media in attempts to share obscene material.

The suspect sent explicit videos to the account, not knowing it was actually an account belonging to an investigator with the SC Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The 34 year-old is charged with attempting to disseminate obscene material to a minor. He weighs 180 pounds and is 5’10”.

If you know Lawson’s whereabouts, call 1-888- CRIME- SC (888-274-6372), use P3 Tips app on your mobile device, or submit a tip here: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=585&CX=000000