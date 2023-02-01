Celebrate Black History Month with music series at Columbia Museum of Art

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Columbia Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month with the return of More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series on Feb. 2. The series is part of the Celebration of Soul program.

Hosted by ethnomusicologist Dr. Birgitta Johnson, the series takes attendees on a musical journey with live musical performances and educational opportunities.

The program includes a free conversation and concert with The Mahoganëë Xperience, a free listening party with DJ Lady Marauder, and two film screenings.

Celebration of Soul program includes:

More Than Rhythm Listening Party

◦ Thursday, February 2, 2023. 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. Free.

More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series Featuring The Mahoganëë Xperience

◦ Friday, February 3, 2023. Galleries and bar open at 6:00 p.m. Conversation at 7:00 p.m. Concert at 8:00 p.m. Free.

More Than Rhythm Film Screening: Soul to Soul

◦ Thursday, February 16, 2023. 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Free with membership or admission.

More Than Rhythm Film Screening: Claudine

◦ Thursday, February 23, 2023. 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Free with membership or admission.

This program is supported by a Connected Communities grant from Central Carolina Community Foundation, and the Friends of African American Art & Culture and Love, Tito’s.