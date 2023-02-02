Conagra Brands recalls over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products

ABC NEWS—Conagra Brands is recalling over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry after a packaging defect that might cause contamination was found, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

The problem was discovered when a Congra location in Iowa notified FSIS after someone saw spoiled and leaking cans with multiple production dates in a warehouse, the agency said.

“Subsequent investigation by the establishment determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans,” FSIS said in a statement.

The goods were produced between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan.13, and shipped to retail locations across the country. The affected products have the establishment number “P4247,” according to the agency.

Customers who have purchased these products are asked not to consume them and to either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 800-289-6014, or email consumer.care@conagra.com.