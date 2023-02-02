Subway adding meat slicers to every shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Subway sandwich shops are making a big change! They are adding automatic meat slicers to every restaurant.

Instead of using pre-sliced meats at its locations, the slicing will soon be done in front of customers.

Subway CEO John Chidsey says he believes customers will have a better appreciation of seeing the meat being sliced in store.

He also says the new method will save Subway money, which they plan to re-invest in upcoming menu changes.

Subway already revamped its menu last summer to offer more customization.

The company says that helped achieve a record-setting year for sales in 2022.