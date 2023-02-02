Testimony resumes on Day 9 of Murdaugh trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Alex Murdaugh murder trial continued in Walterboro Thursday.

Evidence has been presented all week, but some of that evidence may not ever be heard by the jury.

The state and defense have not been on the same page about whether evidence about Alex Murdaugh’s financial problems should be included as evidence in this murder trial.

Today Judge Clifton Newman called for an in-camera hearing without the jury where he listened to both sides’ arguments.

Judge Clifton Newman called for an end to the hearing this afternoon and said the decision to include or exclude this financial evidence would come later.

The jury was brought back in around 2:30 and the state has continued to call witnesses to the stand.

Judge Newman adjourned court and the trial will resume at 9:30 tomorrow morning.