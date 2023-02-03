Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Columbia Sunday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating leading to the death of 29 Tyre Nichols has left individuals across the country asking what, if anything can be done to keep incidents like this from continuing to unfold.

The actions sparking protests in various cities the day the body camera video appearing to show the now former five Memphis Police officers beating Nichols was released to the public.

While protests were not reported here in the Capital City, some residents are planning to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held this Sunday at the Columbia City Hall (1724 Main Street, Columbia, SC.)

The gathering is being hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), Sunday February 5, 2023.

While Tyre’s mother remembered her son as a ” beautiful soul” who “touched everyone“, the organization says after watching the video of Nichols beating for three minuets for allegedly driving reckless, they wanted to do something to honor him, other victims of police brutality and and speak up, and get out giving South Carolinians a chance to demand an end to incidents like this most recent tragedy.