Columbia man sentenced 15 years on firearms, drug offenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to 15 years after he plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking.

Marek Cortez Brewer, Jr., 24, was arrested after having illegal possession of at least five firearms on five different occasions between Feb. 2020 and Feb. 2022.

Three were found to be stolen firearms and several were used in other felony crimes such as attempted murder, shootings, drug trafficking, armed robbery, and flight from the police say authorities.

In addition to those crimes, on Jan. 11, 2021 Brewer led S.C. Highway Patrol on a car chase that reached 125 miles. The vehicle he was driving was stolen out of Cayce, say officials.

He was arrested on Feb. 26, 2022 in Columbia after allegedly being involved in a shooting that injured two victims. Brewer took the police on a chase before he was apprehended with suspected narcotics, a digital scale, $900, and a 9mm pistol.

Evidence presented in court indicated that Brewer is involved with a documented street gang.

He will be required to complete 3 years of court-ordered supervision after his release.