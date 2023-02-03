Midlands Pup-Shots! February 3

Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Athletic, Playful, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
My name is BANDIT and I'm a 1 year old brindle male Pit mix.
CINDER
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date
Good with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
My name is CINDER and I'm a 1 year old tan and white female Catahoula Leopard Dog/Lab mix.
DASH
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $200
His owner couldn't care for him but he's been very loved in his life.
DUO
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
FARRAH
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
My name is FARRAH and I'm a 10 month old tan and white female Lab mix.
FOXY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
My name is FOXY and I'm a 1 year old red and black female Lab/Husky mix.
KHALIL
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is KHALIL and I'm a 6 month old white and gray male Pit mix.
LANCE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
NAOMI
Sumter
Affectionate, Friendly, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
My name is NAOMI and I'm a 1 year old black and white female Lab/Husky mix.
PEPPY
Orangeburg
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Peppy has already been neutered and is looking for his forever home.
PETUNIA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
TATER TOT
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
My name is TATER TOT and I'm an 8 week old black male Lab/Border Collie mix.
VALLIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
WAFFLES
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
My name is WAFFLES and I'm an 8 week old black and white male Lab/Border Collie mix.
