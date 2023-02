Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing! During tomorrow night’s drawing $700 million is up for grabs.

The cash prize for the drawing is valued at $375.7 million making it the sixth largest jackpot in the games history.

If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet, you have up until an hour before the drawing to get one!

Odds of winning are 1 in 293 million.