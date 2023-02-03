Richland County program offering free vegetable, herb seeds to residents

A Richland Soil and Water Conservation District program is providing County residents with free vegetable, herb and wildflower seeds.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Richland Soil and Water Conservation District program is providing County residents with free vegetable, herb and wildflower seeds.

The re-launch is thanks to a $6,000 Dominion Energy Environmental Education and Stewardship Grant, as well as donations from businesses and individuals.

The seed sanctuary is located in the hallway outside the RSWCD office at the Richland County Administration Building at 2020 Hampton St., Room 3063A and will be accessible during business hours.

Richland County residents can still get seeds at the program’s original permanent location, the Seed Sanctuary cabinet at Richland Library Eastover, 608 Main St., Eastover.

Residents can also receive the seeds through mail by submitting a request online. Mailed varieties will be selected from the list of seeds on the Richland County Seed Sanctuary website.