Sex offender sentenced 74 years after Lexington home invasion, rape

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Tamar J. Nance, 32, was found guilty and sentenced 74 years by a Lexington County jury on Jan. 27 for the home invasion and sexual assault of a female.

Nance is charged with Burglary, 1st degree, Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st degree, Kidnapping, and Financial Transaction Card Theft after he raped a 74 year-old resident of a Harbison area apartment complex in Lexington on June 23, 2021.

Authorities say Nance was arrested on July 5, 2021 after video surveillance obtained from nearby roadways and businesses showed his vehicle leaving the victim’s neighborhood shortly after the assault.

Nance was previously convicted of trespassing in Richland County after he removed a screen window from an apartment unit belonging to a 63 year-old female in 2015.

Officials say he currently has pending charges in Richland County for burglary, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and kidnapping. They are alleged to have happened in Columbia five months before the crimes in Lexington occurred.