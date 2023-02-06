Celebrating Black History Month: Charlamagne

Charlamagne Tha God, born Lenard McKelvey, grew up in the small town of Moncks Corner, South Carolina.

While starting his career on the air in Columbia, S.C., Charlamagne received attention for his “shock jock” interview style as a host on Hot103.9 (WHXT-FM).His controversial interviews and skits drew the attention of radio personality Wendy Williams, who took him under her wig.

Charlamagne’s interviews would rebroadcast on Williams popular radio show, The Wendy Williams Experience. He later became a co-host on the program.

The radio, television, and print personality is currently the host and star of MTV2’s late-night talk show Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne. He is also part of the lead cast in MTV2’s Guy Code and spin-off Guy Court.

Charlamagne currently hosts Brilliant Idiots, a highly popular podcast with hundreds of thousands of listeners, where he and MTV’s Andrew Schultz discuss their reaction to pop culture news.

The personality currently stars in The Breakfast Club, a popular morning radio show that is syndicated on nearly 100 stations nation-wide. He co-hosts the show out of Power 105 in New York City alongside DJ Envy and Angela Yee.

In 2018, the New York Times Best-selling Author released his second book named Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me.