DHEC recognizes National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day with free testing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering free HIV and STDs testing in recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on Feb. 7.

DHEC encourages South Carolina residents who may be at risk to HIV exposure to take advantage of this free service.

African Americans are affected by HIV/AIDS at a higher percentage compared to other populations, say health officials.

Ali Mansaray, DHEC’S director for the Division of STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis says, “In 2019, African Americans accounted for 66% of the total number of people living with HIV in South Carolina even though they make up only 27% of the state’s population. This national observance day is an opportunity to reduce HIV stigma and lessen the HIV burden in black communities through education and testing.”

According to DHEC, 1,495 people in South Carolina were diagnosed with HIV between 2019 and 2020. Out of those newly diagnosed, 62% were African American, 24% were white and 7% were Hispanic.

DHEC’s efforts to reduce the impact of HIV and STDS on Black communities include:

Supporting community-based HIV prevention services that specifically target African American men with funding, education, training and outreach activities.

Offering HIV self-tests so residents can test in the comfort of their homes, thus reducing stigma they may experience with going to a clinic for HIV testing.

Providing an enhanced discharge planning program with the South Carolina Department of Corrections to reduce recidivism for African Americans and others living with HIV.

Implementation of a successful program to re-engage African Americans living with HIV and who are not in a system of care to remain connected to HIV treatment and care services.

To schedule an appointment for the free testing service on Feb. 7, call DHEC’s AIDS/STD Hotline at 1-800-322-2437 or visit DHEC’s service locator at www.scdhec.gov/HIVLocator.

Testing also includes screenings for chlamydia, gonorrhea, hepatitis C, HIV, syphilis and trichomoniasis.

Results will be available within five to seven business days.

To make an appointment for testing after Feb. 7, call 855-472-3432 or schedule online using Web Chat.

Visit DHEC’s website for more information: National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.