Midlands Pup-Shots! February 6

Chesterfield
Friendly
Vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with other dogs
3/16
HARMONY
Chesterfield
Friendly
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs
4/16
IAN
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
5/16
IMAGINE
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
6/16
ISADORA
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
7/16
JAVI
Waxhaw, NC
Friendly, Playful, inquisitive, energetic
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
Meet Javi, a playful male Siberian Husky mix born around November 20, 2022.
8/16
KIKI
Orangeburg
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Protective, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children, other animals
Mother is a yellow lab. Father is unknowm, possible chocolate-lab-mix.
9/16
LOCKWOOD
Ridgeland
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Adoption fee $125
Lockwood is about 4 years old
10/16
NOVA
Aiken
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $300
Nova is a birthday girl who just turned 1 year old and is 46 pounds.
11/16
OAKLEY
Holly Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses, Couch potato, Brave, Loyal, Smart
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
Adoption fee $500
Meet Oakley, he is a Dox-Bull our newest addition to the RAVE family.
12/16
PEACHES
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Peaches and brother Socks are around 9-weeks-old.
13/16
SOCKS
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with dogs, cats, children
Socks and sister Peaches are around 9-weeks-old.
14/16
VICTORIA
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
15/16
WEDNESDAY
Rock Hill
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs children
Wednesday is a one year old lab mix.
16/16
ZEUS
Ladson
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Prefers a home without children
Adoption fee $265
He is twelve year old male chiweenie.
Help a Midlands pup in need find a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!